New Biden move hurts tech workers

Columbus Telegram
 2021-05-27

Recently, the U.S. Department of Labor announced an 18-month delay in the effective date of the final rule, “Strengthening Wage Protections for the Temporary and Permanent Employment of Certain Aliens in the United States,” mostly foreign nationals working on employment-based visas. The final rule, originally published in January 2021, will...

