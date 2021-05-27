4701 Easter Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23120

Welcome to 4701 Easter Road in Summer Lake. Like new craftsman home with gorgeous stone detail on the facade. Here you will find fantastic hardwood floors, sliding wood barn doors on the front flex space, a dining room with wainscoting, a large island in the kitchen, a gorgeous stainless stove, screened-in porch, 3 car side entry garage, turned stairwell, play/flex room in between the first and the second levels, first-floor bedroom with full bath and very generous upstairs bedrooms, baths and laundry room. Great Community pool and play and rec areas, quick access to major highways, shopping and dining.