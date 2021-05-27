Zach Ertz Trade Rumors: Some Teams View Eagles TE as 'Stiffer and Slower' Than Before
The trade market for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz might not be as strong as the franchise would like at this point in the offseason. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, rival clubs no longer view Ertz as an elite tight end like George Kittle or Travis Kelce. That could lead to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman holding onto the three-time Pro Bowler into training camp to see if the market picks up.www.chatsports.com