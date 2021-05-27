Cancel
Butler County, MO

Estate Dandurand

darnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo All Persons Interested in the Estate of ELIZABETH R. DANDURAND, Decedent:. On 17-MAY-2021, the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of ELIZABETH R. DANDURAND, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Butler County, Missouri. The personal representative may administer the estate independently without adjudication, order or direction of the Probate Division of the Circuit Court, unless a petition for supervised administration is made to and granted by the court. the name, business address of the personal representative is:

