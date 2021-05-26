CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy collects over 10,400 tons of sargassum from seven municipalities

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCancun, Q.R. — The Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico has reported the collection of just over 10,400 tons of sargassum from along state shores. In a statement, the agency said that the sargassum was collected at-sea using their vessels, and that as of May 23, the 10,462 tons was collected from seven municipalities.

dolli hammond
05-27

Sea weed is what holds the sand on the beaches & creates a place for larger plants to grow. This in turn will protect the shoreline from erosion & create more beach, something that is desperately needed now. Artificially restored beaches don't stay & must be repeated at great expense often just to save the multimillionaires beachfront homes & large corporate hotels & resorts.

Timothy Houle
05-28

That seaweed is valuable fertilizer. I hope they don't do the American thing and throw it in landfill. That would be the icinng on the environmental plunder Cake.

