Cross-border vaccination program begins between Tijuana and San Diego
Tijuana, Baja California Sur — On Tuesday, a vaccination program began in the cross-border area between Tijuana and San Diego, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported. "Today the cross-border vaccination between Tijuana and San Diego begins. We are going to have 10,000 vaccines in the border area between Mexico and the United States in an effort of both local authorities with the private sector. It is something encouraging," he said during the morning press conference.