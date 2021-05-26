Cross-border vaccination program begins between Tijuana and San Diego

Just 20 minutes from downtown San Diego sits the United States-Mexico border, so why not check out this guide to spending a day in Tijuana? San Diego and Tijuana bleed into one another. Though they are two very distinct cities, Tijuana houses a large portion of the San Diego workforce, and Mexican culture has traveled past the border in the form of cuisine and neighborhoods like Barrio Logan. While San Diego boasts natural beauty, Tijuana boasts incomparable food. Don’t visit Tijuana for a photo-op or for the aesthetic. Truth be told, it’s an ugly city – but its history, culture and people make up for the buildings and roads in perpetual ruin.