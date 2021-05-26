Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Cross-border vaccination program begins between Tijuana and San Diego

By Around Mexico
riviera-maya-news.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTijuana, Baja California Sur — On Tuesday, a vaccination program began in the cross-border area between Tijuana and San Diego, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported. “Today the cross-border vaccination between Tijuana and San Diego begins. We are going to have 10,000 vaccines in the border area between Mexico and the United States in an effort of both local authorities with the private sector. It is something encouraging,” he said during the morning press conference.

www.riviera-maya-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#Mexico#Vaccination#United States#Cities#Baja California Sur#Private Participation#Authorities#Private Sector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
San Diego, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Direct Flights to San Diego Begin June 17

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is excited to announce that Alaska Airlines will offer direct service to San Diego International Airport (SAN) starting on June 17, 2021. With only a one-hour flight time to and from San Diego, travelers will have the opportunity to bypass the long 4+ hour drive through Los Angeles. This is now the third daily direct destination for Alaska Airlines out of SBA. Advance booking is available now onwww.alaskaair.com. An Embraer 175 will serve the route, with a capacity of up to 74 passengers, and 4 classes of seating options.
PharmaceuticalsImperial Valley Press Online

Mexicali residents cross border for vaccine

CALEXICO -- In recent weeks, several Mexicali residents have crossed the border in order to get a vaccine that their own country has not provided. This newspaper has documented at least six cases of residents from across the border who have come to pharmacies in the Imperial Valley to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
San Diego, CAPosted by
The Millennial Source

A guide to a day in Tijuana for San Diego locals

Just 20 minutes from downtown San Diego sits the United States-Mexico border, so why not check out this guide to spending a day in Tijuana? San Diego and Tijuana bleed into one another. Though they are two very distinct cities, Tijuana houses a large portion of the San Diego workforce, and Mexican culture has traveled past the border in the form of cuisine and neighborhoods like Barrio Logan. While San Diego boasts natural beauty, Tijuana boasts incomparable food. Don’t visit Tijuana for a photo-op or for the aesthetic. Truth be told, it’s an ugly city – but its history, culture and people make up for the buildings and roads in perpetual ruin.
San Diego, CASan Diego weekly Reader

San Diego in books - border task force, GOP convention, San Ysidro mass murder

I WAS TOLD OF GOD to rent a certain apartment and to have Charles live with me. We rented a place in Chula Vista, a town not far from Tia Juana, Mexico. While the two of us were living together the Lord began a series of events and happenings that greatly altered the directions of our lives; not the least of which was the emergence of Richard Bost, the man that said that he was God....
Shasta County, CA1053classichits.com

Incentive Programs Begin To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations

California’s incentive program for vaccinations is providing $50 gift cards for 2 Million people, as well as millions of dollars in cash prizes. 230 Shasta County residents have died from COVID-19. The last reported day was Thursday, when just 4 cases were confirmed, along with 694 negative tests, for a total so far of 12,413 cases. An estimated 127 people have the virus right now; 11 are hospitalized and 4 are in intensive care.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Can San Diego --Tijuana region be World Design Capital?

San Diego, together with Tijuana, has placed a bid to be designated the 2024 World Design Capital , a selection that will be finalized this October. Selected every two years, the World Design Capital involves a year-long promotion program that showcases the accomplishments of cities that effectively incorporate design across their economic, technological, social, cultural, political and environmental sectors.
Healthmorns.ca

Cross-border tunnel vaccinations for Canadians — by pharmacists on U.S. side of a line — closer to reality

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens’s idea to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the tunnel linking the southwestern Ontario city with Detroit moved closer to reality Wednesday. The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation unanimously approved the closure of the Canadian side of the tunnel, clearing a hurdle for the mayor’s plan to get U.S. vaccines into the arms of Canadians.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
CBS 8

3 San Diego County residents are picked as winners of $50,000, just for getting the vaccine

SAN DIEGO — Three San Diego County residents were among the first 15 winners chosen Friday to receive $50,000 each in the state's COVID-19 vaccination incentive program. The winners were picked from among 21.5 million eligible California residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to Friday's drawing. To actually receive the money, the winners will have to complete the vaccination protocol by receiving their second dose, unless they received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
San Diego County, CAkusi.com

San Diego County inches closer to COVID-19 vaccination goals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials reported 111 new COVID-19 infections and one death Thursday as first-dose vaccinations inch closer to a county-set goal of inoculating 75% of the eligible population. A total of 2,091,665 people have received one of two doses of vaccines, just over...
ImmigrationFronteras Desk

After Meetings With VP Harris, Mexico Says Border Reopening Will Be Gradual

Mexico’s foreign minister announced Wednesday that travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border could begin gradually easing in the coming weeks. The step forward comes after Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to Mexico this week. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says travel restrictions between the two countries implemented last March because of...
Healthhealthing.ca

Windsor mayor creates online waitlist for cross-border vaccinations

To be ready in case Windsor gets the go-ahead to send people to Michigan for its surplus vaccines, Windsor’s mayor has created an online waitlist. It’s already live at mayordrewdilkens.ca/us-vaccines. In recent days, the mayor has been aggressively pursuing possible ways to gain access to vaccine in the Detroit area...
San Diego, CAcapoliticalreview.com

San Diego Will Move Treatment Program Clients Into Motel, and Homeless Families Out

San Diego is crazy. Does this make sense? The government is moving homeless FAMILIES out of shelters—replacing them with addicts!! So if you lost your job and home, have children out on the street. If you are a methhead or cocaine user, you get a roof over your head and government services. That is how destructive and incompetent San Diego government is under the Democrats.
San Diego, CAPosted by
San Diego Post

San Diego COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Diego: 1. 10776 Westview Pkwy (858) 566-4551; 2. 11655 Duenda Rd (858) 385-0798; 3. 8915 Towne Centre Dr (858) 550-9066; 4. 510 C St (619) 615-0263; 5. 645 Market St (619) 234-5952; 6. 5685 Balboa Ave (858) 279-2860; 7. 10575 Scripps Poway Pkwy (858) 547-3939; 8. 6265 El Cajon Blvd (619) 287-6848; 9. 16773 Bernardo Center Dr (858) 451-2630; 10. 4404 El Cajon Blvd (619) 280-5006; 11. 10560 4S Commons Dr (858) 673-3460; 12. 7393 Jackson Dr (619) 465-6800; 13. 10350 Friars Rd (619) 563-9990; 14. 4829 Clairemont Dr (858) 273-5300; 15. 1380 S 43rd St (619) 263-8116; 16. 9225 Twin Trails Dr (858) 538-8770; 17. 3350 Palm Ave (619) 424-7030; 18. 1792 Garnet Ave (858) 483-1489; 19. 3950 W Point Loma Blvd (619) 523-1440; 20. 4949 Santa Monica Ave (619) 222-1457; 21. 1850 Fifth Ave (619) 615-0726; 22. 400 Fifth Ave (619) 744-9967; 23. 1023 Fourth Ave (619) 849-3732; 24. 3245 Sports Arena Blvd (619) 471-0030; 25. 1288 Camino Del Rio N (619) 542-0292; 26. 17170, Camino Del Sur (858) 227-3919; 27. 4605 Morena Blvd 858-581-4550; 28. 12350 Carmel Mountain Rd 858-675-0930; 29. 2345 Fenton Pkwy 619-358-4002; 30. 7655 Clairemont Mesa Blvd 858-268-1660; 31. 3850 Valley Centre Dr 858-793-4667; 32. 955 Catalina Blvd Suite A-102 (619) 630-2710; 33. 1105 Rosecrans St (619) 223-7171; 34. 1020 University Ave (619) 298-5181; 35. 10525 4S Commons Dr (858) 675-7028; 36. 101 G St (619) 237-7660; 37. 3345 Sports Arena Blvd (619) 222-5818; 38. 4315 Mission Blvd (858) 273-2108; 39. 6255 University Ave #A1 (619) 436-5571; 40. 535 Robinson Ave 619-291-3705; 41. 1735 Euclid Ave 619-264-7211; 42. 4840 Niagara Ave 619-222-7503; 43. 6939 Linda Vista Rd 858-277-6730; 44. 6405 El Cajon Blvd 619-286-3470; 45. 3650 Adams Ave 619-563-0802; 46. 5270 Balboa Ave 858-292-9349; 47. 3081b Clairemont Dr 619-275-1175; 48. 8694 Lake Murray Blvd 619-460-5978; 49. 6505 Mission Gorge Rd 619-284-3345; 50. 4077 Governor Dr 858-453-0631; 51. 10631 Tierrasanta Blvd 858-576-0972; 52. 8985 Mira Mesa Blvd 858-566-3490; 53. 11845 Carmel Mountain Rd 858-451-5711; 54. 13167 Black Mountain Rd 858-484-7909; 55. 3515 Del Mar Heights Rd 858-792-7040; 56. 1854 Coronado Ave 619-424-8612; 57. 1411 Kettner Blvd 619-231-7405; 58. 13460 Highlands Pl 858-755-7593; 59. 1670 Garnet Ave 858-270-1163; 60. 12475 Rancho Bernardo Rd 858-385-9229; 61. 655 14th St 619-237-9127; 62. 4616 El Cajon Blvd #6 619-563-8212; 63. 4627 Carmel Mountain Rd 858-523-1847; 64. 7788 Regents Rd 858-455-6340; 65. 3645 Midway Dr 619-222-9736; 66. 11986 Bernardo Plaza Dr 858-485-1704; 67. 13255 Black Mountain Rd 858-484-7241; 68. 10675 Scripps Poway Pkwy 858-693-1545; 69. 620 Dennery Rd 619-428-3311; 70. 3550 Murphy Canyon Rd 858-292-4148; 71. 6155 El Cajon Blvd 619-583-4160; 72. 4145 30th St 619-284-3582; 73. 3610 Adams Ave 619-280-5514; 74. 2495 Truxtun Rd #100 619-758-9004; 75. 515 W Washington St 619-299-0079; 76. 7895 Highlands Village Pl 858-901-3549; 77. 10016 Scripps Ranch Blvd 858-621-5120; 78. 10787 Camino Ruiz 858-437-0761; 79. 5504 Balboa Ave 858-495-9155; 80. 4029 43rd St Ste 700 619-521-9753; 81. 301 University Ave 619-325-0423; 82. 3005 Midway Dr 619-221-0834; 83. 3222 University Ave 619-528-1793; 84. 8766 Navajo Rd 619-667-8764; 85. 710 Dennery Rd 619-428-4000; 86. 3382 Murphy Canyon Rd 858-571-6094; 87. 3412 College Ave 619-858-0071; 88. 4840 Shawline St 858-268-2885; 89. 575 Saturn Blvd 619-205-6140;