I met O., his wife, newborn baby boy, and two daughters at a welcome center managed by Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition in Del Rio, Texas, one day in mid-September. O. had studied economics at the State University in Haiti, in the same college where I studied law before practicing journalism. Like thousands of Haitians with few job prospects at home, he sought work in South America at a time when Brazil, Argentina and Chile had plenty of jobs and were offering visas, too.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO