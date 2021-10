MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 10-year-old Crookston girl is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a semi truck while on a sidewalk early Monday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi was traveling westbound on Highway 2 and attempted to turn north onto North Broadway when it struck a bicyclist on the sidewalk. “The semi trailer crossed up onto the sidewalk while making the turn running over a child,” Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Jesse Grabow said in a tweet. Police in Crookston say the girl and her bike became entangled in the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO