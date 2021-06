The NFL sees euros in its future. Attention interested parties with pockets filled with money in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich or any other place in Germany. The National Football League wants to hear from you because the league is looking for a partner to host an NFL contest in Germany. Why Germany? The weekly NFL television viewership in the country has grown by more than 20 percent annually since 2017. The NFL claims millions of fans tuned in for last February’s Super Bowl, making it the third consecutive season of record German Super Bowl watching. According to the NFL, Germany is a leading market outside of North America for NFL Shop sales, fantasy football participation and sales of the Madden NFL video game.