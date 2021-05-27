Friends Reunion: How to watch the special episode in Asia

It’s almost time for the much-anticipated Friends Reunion special.

Airing on 27 May, the unscripted episode will reunite the show’s stars for an emotional celebration of the hit sitcom.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer , and Matthew Perry are all going to be seen in the special episode returning to the sitcom’s original set in Burbank, California.

Not just that, the show’s producers have added a string of surprise guest stars, including Lady Gaga , James Corden, and Reese Witherspoon .

David Beckham , Justin Bieber , and BTS will also be featured, alongside Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.

It feels like talk of this epic reunion has been around forever, so you’re presumably pondering when you’ll be able to watch it.

The main broadcast will run on HBO Max on Wednesday at 3 AM ET in the US, and below is the rundown of channels, timings and streaming services where people in Asia can view the episode.

India

Indian fans can watch the special reunion episode along with the rest of the world on 27 May at 12:32 pm local time. Streaming platform Zee5 has confirmed that it will stream the episode simultaneously as it premieres on HBO Max in the US.

Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, Manish Kalra, said in a statement: “We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail FRIENDS: THE REUNION Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience. We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world.”

The yearly plan is the only available subscription to access the Zee5 streaming service costing Rs 499.

Malaysia

Malaysian fans will be able to catch the reunion special on HBO GO at 3.01 pm local time on 27 May with a same-day broadcast on HBO (Astro Ch 411 HD) at 9 pm.

Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam

Indonesia Thailand, and Vietnam fans can watch the reunion special on HBO GO at 2 pm on 27 May.

Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong

Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore fans can watch the reunion special on HBO GO at 3.01 pm on 27 May.

The show will likewise broadcast on HBO later on the same day at 9pm in the Philippines.

UAE, Saudi Arabia

UAE and Saudi Arabia fans can exclusively watch the series on the OSN streaming service at 11.01 am GST on 27 May. It can be accessed via websites and all mobile iOS and Android devices.

The streaming service costs $9.50 (Dhs35) per month and includes a free seven-day trial.

Australia

Australian Friends fans will get to watch the reunion via Foxtel and streaming service BINGE at 5.02pm AEST on Thursday.

The streaming service’s executive director Alison Hurbert-Burns said: “The reunion will continue to be available on BINGE after Thursday, allowing people to watch on-demand when best suits them or re-watch over and over again.”