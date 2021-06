BWC Harvey (formerly named Blackwater) is a bulk storage facility for toxic petrochemicals that has been identified as "the primary source" of more than 850 complaints of toxic odors in the Irish Channel (New Orleans), Harvey, and surrounding neighborhoods. The complaints are spread across an area with 75,000 people, dozens of schools, and over 100 businesses. For nearly two years, residents have reported headaches, trouble breathing, and burning eyes/nose/throat/lungs from the toxic fumes. Despite a history of complaints, state and parish decision-makers allowed BWC Harvey to undertake a major expansion in mid 2019, after which time complaints surged.