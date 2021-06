The leadership of 34th Legislature of the Virgin Islands is calling on the Governor Albert A. Bryan, Jr., once again, to take immediate action on addressing the issues that exist at the V.I. Water and Power Authority. The situation at the Water and Power Authority continues to create anxiety and economic uncertainty for the people of the territory. The territory has continued to experience blackouts absent of bad weather or other natural disasters. These last few blackouts are clear indicators that the situation is not improving, but rather, is deteriorating.