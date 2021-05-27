'The Blacklist' Season 8 Episode 19 Spoilers: Will Liz Escape Custody? Reddington Transport Previous Cargo

If you are curious in learning The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 return date? Well, things are about to get weird…. So what’s the first thing that we need to point out here? It’s the fact that there is no new episode of the NBC show coming on Friday, June 11. With that being said, there are still two more coming this season, though you’ll have to wait a while to see them. The first one, entitled “Nachalo,” is airing on Wednesday, June 16. Meanwhile, the finale is going to be coming our way on June 23. (There is no title for that episode as of yet.)