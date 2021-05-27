'The Blacklist' Season 8 Episode 19 Spoilers: Will Liz Escape Custody? Reddington Transport Previous Cargo
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for "The Protean" episode of The Blacklist season 8. Read at your own risk. The Blacklist season 8 episode 19 is coming this weekend on NBC, with the title "Balthazar 'Bino' Baker." The storyline will revolve mostly around Liz Keen (Megan Boone), who was taken to custody. She seemed to be locked up, but Raymond Reddington (James Spader) may help her escape.www.btimesonline.com