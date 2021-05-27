Malleable POV Pocket Cameras
The conceptual 'CAMEY' camera has been designed by SangHyeon Na as a piece of photography equipment for avid shutterbugs looking to capture their daily lifestyle for sharing with friends and family alike. The camera is characterized by its malleable design that can be easily bent into a number of different orientations to help it be easily stored or used throughout the day. The camera also features a high-quality lens that will capture images and video with precision.