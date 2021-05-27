Malleable POV Pocket Cameras

Disclaimer: If you use my link, I get paid. I always used to have a waterproof camera when I traveled. Since then, phones have become more water-resistant, eliminating the need for a separate camera. Then I purchased the Samsung Flip which is not waterproof at all. While on a private excursion to Culebra (see Please Continue to Hold…), I realized that I needed something to document trips around water. My last purchase was the SkyDio (see VIDEO: SkyDio 2 Inaugural Flight: Rio Mar, Puerto Rico), a drone that takes amazing video but is not very convenient for everyday use. That’s when I came across the DJI Pocket 2, a tiny device that takes both videos and photos. Add in the underwater case and my dream of revolutionizing this blog is getting closer to becoming a reality (see Skydio Is on the Way! Blogging, Vlogging, You, Me & TPOL Will Never Be the Same).