Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 00:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Butler A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER COUNTY At 1250 AM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Latham, or 10 miles south of Leon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Latham and Beaumont. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN