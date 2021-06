A heavily criticised Man Utd signing has contradicted the view of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when it comes to determining what constitutes a successful season at Old Trafford. By most accounts, Man Utd made strides forward in the most recent campaign. The club finished ahead of bitter rivals Liverpool having been secure inside the top four for the majority of the season. On the trophy-hunting front, the Red Devils advanced to at least the quarter-final stages of three cup competitions. However, they fell short on each occasion, ensuring the club’s wait for major silverware will now enter its fifth season.