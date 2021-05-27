Cancel
Multiple Sclerosis and Occupational Therapy: How it Works

By Deborah Overman
ptproductsonline.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough there is no cure for multiple sclerosis (MS), occupational therapy can help a person manage the symptoms, perform daily activities, and retain as much of their independence as possible. This article discusses how occupational therapy for MS works, including how occupational therapists create a treatment plan and the exercises...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Occupational Therapy#How It Works#Occupational Therapists#Ms
