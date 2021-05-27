Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Grand Opening Held for Brainerd Public Schools’ Performing Arts Center

By Nick Ursini
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday was the grand opening of the Brainerd Public School District’s new 1,200-seat performing arts center. The Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts will be available for not only school concerts, but also performances from across the Brainerd Lakes Area. The center was approved as part of the 2018 referendum, but as School Board Chair Bob Nystrom puts it, this project has been in the works for more than half a century.

