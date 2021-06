EVMS is planning a Center for Health Equity (CHE) as a way to highlight and address the serious health inequities that plague the people of Southeastern Virginia. “As a health sciences university built by the community, for the community, EVMS has embraced a responsibility to address the health disparities and inequities affecting the Hampton Roads region,” says Richard V. Homan, MD, President, Provost and Dean of the School of Medicine. “It has been part of the institution’s mission since its founding and continues today.” (In the photo above, members of the Community Advisory Board are introduced to the EVMS Board of Visitors.)