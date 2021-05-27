New Chronic Wasting Disease Cases Prompt Concerns Over Spread

Beltrami County will be performing roadside vegetation control along Beltrami County Highways beginning May 24, 2021. We will be spraying for Spotted Knapweed, Thistle, Tansy, Wild Parsnip, and brush. Some or all of the county roads in the following townships will be sprayed:, Turtle Lake, Durand, Maple Ridge, Alaska East, Nebish, Northern, Turtle River, Port Hope, Hagali, Hines, Taylor, Moose Lake, Birch, Summit. We are putting out this notice because you may have property adjacent to the roadside scheduled for treatment. Selective herbicides will be used that control the brush and noxious weeds but allow the grass to grow. All herbicides have been fully tested and are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. If you do not want spraying adjacent to your property you MUST place “Begin of no spray” and “End of no spray” signs at the beginning and end of your segment in the ditch clearly visible to the spray contractor. A map of the roads that we will be spraying along with a list of the roads or road segments can be found on the Beltrami County Website. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Beltrami County Highway Department at 218-333-8173.