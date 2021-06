KINGWOOD — Construction is proceeding on schedule on a water line extension project the Kingwood water board has been working on for years. As of last June 11, 5,940 feet of line had been laid in the Herring Road project, engineer Tim Rice of Potesta & Associates Inc., told the board Tuesday. This week construction has been slowed some by rock, he said, but the contractor believes once workers get through the rock the speed of work will pick up. It’s the third week of construction.