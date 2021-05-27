Kroger works to eliminate waste, support entrepreneurs, and offer fresh, affordable food

Herbalife Nutrition supports the U.S. African Development Foundation to eliminate hunger in African communities. According to a study by the International Monetary Fund, development partners can make a tremendous difference in helping Africans put food on the table and safeguarding the continent’s food security. In recent decades, development organizations have begun to move away from the traditional model of indirect, external, and top-down solutions. Instead of relying on outside-driven initiatives, the U.S. African Development Foundation’s (USADF) approach, for example, focuses on locally-driven and participatory African engagement. Working at the grassroots level is a game-changer for their development efforts, because without a local understanding of the needs, culture, and context, development cannot be sustainable. USADF’s development model aims to provide capital and resources, build capacity, promote skills development, and improve resilience.