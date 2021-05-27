Kroger works to eliminate waste, support entrepreneurs, and offer fresh, affordable food

In many kitchens, the freezer is both a place of chilled serendipity (oh look, there’s the emergency pizza and some ice cream) and a gaping maw of frozen disorder. With frozen vegetables, fruits, leftover soup, and chicken tenders all elbowing for space in these small iceboxes, it’s no wonder that many items get left behind and forgotten about for months — or even years — at the back of our freezers. And while a freezer will keep items safe from spoiling microorganisms that might thrive at cooler, fridge temperatures, even the 0 degrees Fahrenheit chill of your freezer can’t keep your food pristine forever.