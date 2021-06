Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov will return for the Lightning for Game 1 of their playoff series versus the Panthers on Sunday, SportsNet.ca reports. Kucherov has missed the entire regular season due to offseason hip surgery, so Sunday will be his season debut. In Kucherov, we are talking about a player who has scored 202 goals over the past six seasons. He is widely considered to be one of the best players in the game.