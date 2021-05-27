Wild shut out Golden Knights in Game 6, push series to limit

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. -- Cam Talbot made 23 saves, and the Minnesota Wild avoided elimination for the second straight game by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday. Talbot's shutout was his second of the series;...

