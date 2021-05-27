Cancel
Australian children lose bid to block coal mine expansion

By ROD McGUIRK Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A group of Australian child environmentalists lost their court bid Thursday to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion. The eight children, aged 13 to 17, had argued in the Federal Court that Environment Minister Sussan Ley had a duty of care to protect younger people against climate change. Ley is considering whether to approve the Vickery mine expansion in New South Wales state, and the children sought an injunction preventing the expansion.

Sussan Ley
