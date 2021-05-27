Vosler's 1st homer sends Giants over skidding D'backs 5-4

Cancel
PHOENIX (AP) — Jason Vosler snapped an eighth-inning tie with his first major league home run and the San Francisco Giants rallied past Arizona 5-4, handing the Diamondbacks their 10th straight defeat. Pinch-hitter Austin Slater connected for a two-run shot that tied it 4-all earlier in the eighth. Tyler Rogers pitched out of a huge jam in the ninth, sending Arizona to another agonizing loss and its longest skid since 2010. The 27-year-old Vosler was called up Wednesday from Triple-A Sacramento to replace injured first baseman Brandon Belt on the roster. The rookie — who had a short stint with the Giants earlier this year — entered in the sixth inning when another first baseman, Darin Ruf, left with an apparent injury.

