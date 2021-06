“Yes, madam, no, sir, thank you, please: you say all this naturally, in a non-coercive way!” That’s what a white CBC journalist noticed after watching a movie at a school in Kamloops in 1962 filmed in British Columbia. The polite kids that the TV maker was passionate about were indigenous. They were not voluntarily in “boarding schools”, which were often run by churches. In “Children’s Eyes”, shown at Christmas 1962 on CBC, Aboriginal children are seen praying, singing, and in the classroom. “Not many of you can be worse than your parents,” declared one of the guards to the camera.