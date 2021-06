An elderly woman lost her life after being left alone in a car with a Chihuahua while her son went off to work. Both the mother and son were reportedly homeless at the time and going from one motel to the other as they lived in Nevada. When the son had to go to work one day, he had no place he could safely leave his mother and thought the confines of their car was the only choice he had left. He then left his mother in the vehicle and went to work.