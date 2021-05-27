University of Arizona speeds up COVID-19 vaccine roll-out with ALPR and traffic monitoring tech
When the University of Arizona (UA) was chosen as a COVID-19 vaccine point of dispensing (POD), they wanted to put in place a distribution process to get the vaccines out to as many people as possible as quickly and efficiently as possible. To do this, they turned to an automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) system by Genetec, technology provider of security, public safety, operations and business intelligence solutions, and turned to Route1 Inc., a data-centric systems integrator.www.securitymagazine.com