1958 Chevrolet Impala Survivor Hides Something Original Under the Hood

We recently attended a preview of the 2022 Ford Maverick, Ford's new compact pickup. Sister publication MotorTrend will be providing all the "new car" info on motortrend.com, but for the HOT ROD audience, here's the relevant info. The 2022 Maverick is a compact pickup based on the Escape and Bronco Sport chassis. It comes standard with a hybrid drivetrain that will provide an estimated 40 mpg, and it can carry 1,500 pounds of payload in the bed and tow up to 2,000 pounds, all for an MSRP of $19,995. That makes it the first pickup offered with a hybrid drivetrain as standard equipment, and by the time it hits showroom floors, the Maverick will likely be the least expensive pickup currently on the market, as the base price is less than both the Ranger and Chevy's Colorado, both of which start at $25,000.