Lake Monticello, VA

Moyers wins Faulconer championship

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather was hot and dry and the Lake Monticello golf course was in excellent condition for the prestigious Faulconer Invitational golf tournament played on May 22 and 23. A total of 88 golfers competed in three divisions. The regular Championship Division saw golfers compete on both days from the blue tees, also known as “the tips.” The Lake course is 6,930 yards long from these tees and that is comparable to some of the PGA courses played by the Phil Mickelson’s of the world. There was also a Seniors Division for golfers 50 and over and a Super Seniors Division for those 65 and over. The Seniors played from the regular men’s white tees over a distance of 6,296 yards, while the Super Seniors played from the Gold tees over a distance of 5,950 yards. The Faulconer champion is, of course, the winner in the championship men’s division.

