Fluco girls fall to Monticello Mustangs

Here’s a look at girls soccer playoff action for the Journal-area teams:. Friday, June 11 (sectional finals) Libertyville 1, Stevenson 0: No. 1 Libertyville (16-1) finally got No. 3 Stevenson (15-4-1, 6-1 NSC) back for earlier this season and won a sectional title in the process. Stevenson reached the sectional finals a second straight season after winning it in 2019, but they fell to rival Libertyville in the playoffs again. The Wildcats beat Stevenson 3-2 in the 2018 sectional semifinals. The last time Stevenson beat Libertyville in the playoffs was in 2014 (1-0 in regional finals). In the regular season, Stevenson handed Libertyville its only loss of the season so far, a 1-0 decision May 13. This time, Libertyville got the 1-0 win off a header by Sally Grace Rogers after a corner kick in the 72nd minute. The ball was able to get past Stevenson goalie Mandy Meliker, who made 7 saves in the losing effort. The Patriots outscored their opponents 66-12 this year.