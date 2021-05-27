Fluco girls fall to Monticello Mustangs
Soccer, like ice hockey and lacrosse and even water polo is a game where the goal is to beat the goaltender and score goals. Often shots must find the corners of the net. In the Flucos’ game against Monticello High on May 20, Fluvanna had a number of good chances, but their shots were just high or just wide. Monticello, on the other hand had several shots from long range that found the perfect spot and could not have been stopped by the Fluco goal tender.fluvannareview.com