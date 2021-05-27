Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Fluco girls fall to Monticello Mustangs

fluvannareview.com
 2021-05-27

Soccer, like ice hockey and lacrosse and even water polo is a game where the goal is to beat the goaltender and score goals. Often shots must find the corners of the net. In the Flucos’ game against Monticello High on May 20, Fluvanna had a number of good chances, but their shots were just high or just wide. Monticello, on the other hand had several shots from long range that found the perfect spot and could not have been stopped by the Fluco goal tender.

fluvannareview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Shots#Monticello High#Western Albemarle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Van Meter, IAtheperrynews.com

Hawk girls fall to Van Meter Thursday

VAN METER — The second game of Thursday’s WCAC twin bill was rained out, with Woodward-Granger dropping the opener, 1-0, to host Van Meter. NataLeigh Herron tossed 4-2/3 innings for W-G, yielding 10 runs on 13 hits. She issued five walks and struck out two. A single from Lauren Rodgers...
Louisa County, VACentral Virginian

Girls’ soccer hosts Monticello, travels to Western Albemarle

The Louisa County High Shcool girls’ soccer team took on the Western Albemarle Warriors and the Monticello Mustangs in a pair of Jefferson District match ups. The Lions traveled to Western on June 2 and hosted Monticello on June 7. Louisa lost both games 4-0. The Mustangs got their first...
Fulton, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton girls lacrosse falls to Jamesville DeWitt

FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team fell to Jamesville DeWitt in the Section III Class C championship game on Saturday at G. Ray Bodley High School. The Red Raiders fell 10-7 to the Red Rams. Carleigh Patterson led the team with five points (3 goals, 2 assists). Emma...
Bath County, VAtherecorderonline.com

Bath girls fall in semifinals

RINER — The Bath County girls’ soccer team ended its season Monday night with an 8-0 loss to Auburn in the semifinals of the Region 1C tournament. The Chargers played with only 11 players, meaning they had no substitutes against Mountain Empire District champion Auburn. “We tried to fight through...
Sportsmonticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

This entry was posted on Monday, June 14th, 2021 at 12:41 am and is filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Comets girls fall to Glass

A season with more highs than lows for the Halifax County High School girls soccer team ended Monday with a season-ending 5-0 loss to E.C. Glass High School at Lynchburg’s City Stadium in the quarterfinals of the Region 4D playoffs. Glass held a 3-0 lead at halftime and added two...
Saint Joseph, MOPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Mustangs fall to Renegades in extra innings

The St. Joseph Mustangs dropped their second straight game on the road in extra innings Wednesday night, falling to the Jefferson City Renegades 6-5 at Vivion Field in Jefferson City. The Mustangs turned a double-play to keep the game scoreless and end the opening inning. The game continued that same...
Sterling, VAWinchester Star

Wood girls' soccer falls to Dominion in region final

A historic season came to an end for the James Wood girls’ soccer team with a 1-0 loss to Dominion in the Region 4C championship game on Wednesday night at Park View High School in Sterling. Ashley Cerino scored in the 20th minute to provide Dominion with the edge in...
Fluvanna County, VAfluvannareview.com

Fluco track and field athletes excel in Region meet

Fluvanna County High School was the host venue for the VHSL Region 3C track and field meet held on June 8. The boy’s and girl’s teams both turned in some outstanding performances. The boy’s team, coached by Steve Szarmach, was led by sophomore Jaden Ferguson who showed incredible versatility. Ferguson...
Monticello, IAMonticello Express

The Monticello Express

The biggest result of a five game week of high school baseball for Monticello Panthers was a 7-3 home win over Durant June 10 at Dailey Field. What made it significant was not only that it was a River Valley Conference win, but it was a form of payback for a 6-0 loss to Durant in last season’s substate final game.
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Girls fall 4-2 to JF in region semis

There were a lot of sad faces and very little consolation for the Halifax County High School varsity softball team after a season-ending 4-2 loss to Jefferson Forest High School in the Region 4D semifinals at Halifax County High School on Wednesday. The Comets battled through all seven innings and...
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Girls soccer: Wheaton Academy falls in state semifinals

Amy Alexander needed a few moments to compose herself before expressing a heartfelt comment about her teammate, Grace Platt. Platt, a Wheaton Academy freshman, appeared to suffer a serious right knee injury during the first half of the Class 1A state soccer semifinal against Belleville Althoff on Friday. Platt left the field on a cart and did not return.
High SchoolSalisbury Post

High school baseball: Mustangs fall in 11th-inning heartbreaker

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s Cameron Padgett hit three rockets. He had four outs to show for it. Line drives that Sun Valley center fielder Garett Sanner raced to corral in the second and fifth and a bullet that diving first baseman Jimmy Kerley stabbed for the double play that abruptly ended the East ninth.
Fergus Falls, MNPosted by
The Daily Journal

Fergus Falls girls’ golf takes 3rd at state

JORDAN — The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team closed out their 2021 season in third place at the Class AA state tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek Tuesday and Wednesday. “What a wonderful experience for the players, coaches and family members who were able to attend,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “These queens laughed a lot, competed hard and truly enjoyed their experience at the state tournament.”
SoccerJournal & Topics

Girls Soccer: Stevenson, Regina Fall In Sectional Finals

Here’s a look at girls soccer playoff action for the Journal-area teams:. Friday, June 11 (sectional finals) Libertyville 1, Stevenson 0: No. 1 Libertyville (16-1) finally got No. 3 Stevenson (15-4-1, 6-1 NSC) back for earlier this season and won a sectional title in the process. Stevenson reached the sectional finals a second straight season after winning it in 2019, but they fell to rival Libertyville in the playoffs again. The Wildcats beat Stevenson 3-2 in the 2018 sectional semifinals. The last time Stevenson beat Libertyville in the playoffs was in 2014 (1-0 in regional finals). In the regular season, Stevenson handed Libertyville its only loss of the season so far, a 1-0 decision May 13. This time, Libertyville got the 1-0 win off a header by Sally Grace Rogers after a corner kick in the 72nd minute. The ball was able to get past Stevenson goalie Mandy Meliker, who made 7 saves in the losing effort. The Patriots outscored their opponents 66-12 this year.
Hudson, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Hudson girls lacrosse falls in playoff opener

HUDSON – The Hudson High School girls lacrosse team saw its season come to close June 8, with a loss to the Notre Dame Academy in Worcester. The game took place amid the region’s searing heat wave earlier this month, prompting a one hour delay to wait for cooler temperatures in the evening. From there, the game then saw further delays as nearby thunderstorms sent players seeking shelter indoors for roughly 30 minutes.
Hanover, MACape Cod Chronicle

Monomoy Girls Lacrosse Falls At Hanover In South Sectional

HANOVER – The Monomoy girls lacrosse team knew there was a chance it might run into a juggernaut. That is often the reality for Cape Cod high school teams when they cross the canal to play an off-Cape team come playoff time. No. 9 Monomoy suffered a 21-6 loss to...
Northampton County, VAeasternshorepost.com

Yellow Jacket Girls Fall in Regional Finals

By Brennan Waldorf – — The Northampton Yellow Jackets girls soccer team finished its season last week, June 19, as runners-up in the Region A Division I Tournament. After defeating the Essex Trojans 17-2 in the opening round, the Jackets advanced to the semifinals where they faced off June 16 against the No. 2-seed Northumberland Indians in Heathsville, Va.
Macedonia, IAdbrnews.com

IKM-Manning girls fall to Riverside in WIC softball

Oakland Riverside tallied seven runs in the fifth inning on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs picked up an 11-1 Western Iowa Conference softball victory over IKM-Manning at Macedonia. The loss kept IKM-Manning winless on the season at 0-12 in WIC play and overall. Down 3-0, IKM-Manning scored its lone run...