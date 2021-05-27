This Awesome Google Maps Game Lets You Drive a Car Anywhere in the World

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - It is not a minor problem that occurs around storage clouds where, thanks to their capabilities to accommodate other users, work collaboratively or, simply, to make available to other download resources, certain users take advantage of these doors open to leave your SPAM-filled trail. It is very common to have publicly shared resources (a document, a folder, etc.) and that a user ends up sneaking through that hole who, with the excuse of what we leave for others to enjoy, sneaks in to give us gifts all kinds of files and documents full of SPAM, unwanted, and that practically does not leave us alone until we close the tap of that shared resource. Google remedies the problem The fact is that, soon, Google will incorporate a tool to its cloud storage platform for cases like this of users who access our public resources to do SPAM, where it is not necessary to have to block everything and just focus on banning the annoying spammer ad eternum. And it will be as simple as selecting you from the list of accounts that enter one of our (for example) public folders and giving you an expulsion. According to Google, “Drive’s sharing capabilities boost productivity and collaboration, but bad actors can abuse tools that are meant to facilitate useful sharing. That’s why it’s important to have the necessary security controls in place to defend against them. threats of sharing “. Thus, as soon as the new changes land on Google Drive (in the coming months), we will be able to make various types of decisions with those users: either block them so that they can never share anything with us again (so we close the door to SPAM or any other abusive content); delete all files and folders that you have shared save on those public resources with us; and, finally, block access to our account permanently. In addition,Google will warn us at the time of blocking that “this person will no longer be able to interact with you on Google Drive and other Google products”, so we make sure that this measure is not only framed within the scope of the platform of storage in the cloud but also in any other that Mountain View has with sharing and collaboration functions between different users.