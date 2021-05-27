Cancel
Devers homers as Red Sox beat Braves 9-5

By MAUREEN MULLEN - Associated Press
 2021-05-27

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5. Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times. Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta struck out a season-high nine in six innings, settling down after a shaky start. Boston had dropped two in a row on the heels of a four-game win streak. Austin Riley homered for Atlanta for the fifth time in his last five games.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
