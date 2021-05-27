Devers homers as Red Sox beat Braves 9-5
BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5. Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times. Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta struck out a season-high nine in six innings, settling down after a shaky start. Boston had dropped two in a row on the heels of a four-game win streak. Austin Riley homered for Atlanta for the fifth time in his last five games.www.wcn247.com