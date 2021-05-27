Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Did someone say ‘buyout’?

By Czechboy
msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s end of season press conference Ken Holland said many things I didn’t like. One thing he did say was the he is considering a buyout. I only see 2 possible contenders for a buyout - Drai and McDavid. Oh wait, that’s for the who’s better than Matthews talk.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Kassian
Person
Ken Holland
Person
Mikko Koskinen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cap Space#500k#Matthews Talk#Neat Tidbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
AHL
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

NHL Insiders Suggest Koskinen Buyout More Likely Than Neal Buyout

I took a look recently at the idea that Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland will be targeting James Neal as a buyout candidate this offseason. While many still think he’s a candidate for such a move, a couple of NHL insiders suggested Holland might focus instead on goaltender Mikko Koskinen.
NHLYardbarker

Predators 2020-21 Report Cards: Johansen, Duchene, Arvidsson, Ekholm

Continuing the overview of the Nashville Predators player report cards, it will be a bit more negative this time around. Unlike the last time, the grades for most of the players in this article will be on the low end of the spectrum. It’s not unexpected, though, as most self-respecting Predators fans know that the players listed aside from one have been underperforming. I’ll start with the positive and then work my way down the chain.
NHLtrentonian.ca

Jets' Scheifele shocked at ban, says he did nothing wrong

Mark Scheifele swears he’s innocent. Well, he doesn’t actually swear. The Winnipeg Jets’ No. 55 never lets a cuss word enter his mind, let alone slip from his lips. But he frigging insists his devastating hit on Montreal’s Jake Evans the other night was without malice and within the rules, regardless of what anybody says. A lily-white product of his will to win.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Allen: 15 NHL moves that should be made this season offseason;Mon's Buzz

Ek’s Note: As I continue to finalize the rumor chart today, Hockeybuzz Columnist Kevin Allen jumps into my spot with this great article... Here are 15 moves NHL teams or players should make this summer:. 1. Oilers acquire a credible goalie under age 39. Elvis Merzlikins? Joonas Korpisalo? Maybe put...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Oilers: A more creative way to deal with James Neal’s contract

There’s no question James Neal had a bad year this past season. After almost cracking the 20 goal mark two seasons ago based almost exclusively on PP goals (he would’ve cracked the 20 goal mark if the season hadn’t have ended prematurely), he took a huge step down this season, only putting up 5-5-10 in a mere 29 games this past season – and with only one PP goal and three PP points to boot. The lone bright spot in his season is he finished with a -2, much improved on -20 from two seasons ago.
NHLoilersnation.com

5 Offseason Things – Part 1: Getting Rid of Koskinen and Neal

We are all fully expecting the Oilers to be very active this offseason. They have some holes that need to be filled, pending free agents that need to be re-signed, and bad contracts that need to be dealt with. There’s a lot to get done and there’s been a lot of debate around Oilersnation about what Oilers GM Ken Holland should and shouldn’t do.
NHLYardbarker

The Oilers Should Reach Out to Avs About a Nazem Kadri Trade

There are going to be interesting questions that need answers for both the Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers this offseason. Intriguingly, one of them has to do with the same type of player, but each team has a different need. For the Avs, they might need to move some money while getting rid of problem. For the Oilers, they need to find a third-line center with top-six skill, a problem they’ve not found a solution for in a while.
NHLwetaskiwintimes.com

Canadiens Game Day: Tyler Toffoli happy he listened to his agent

Tyler Toffoli is happy he listened to his agent. Pat Brisson told Toffoli he would love playing and living in Montreal, which is a big reason why he agreed to sign a four-year, US$17-million contract with the Canadiens last October as a free agent. Brisson is also a good friend of Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin.
NHLYardbarker

Flames’ Backup Goalie Options for 2021-22 Season

Since becoming a legitimate starting goaltender with the Vancouver Canucks in 2017, the Calgary Flames’ Jacob Markstrom has been a dependable workhorse between the pipes. During his peak years in Vancouver, he played three of every four games and this year with Calgary did the same, playing 43 of 56 games despite a nagging injury.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

3 Teams That May Want Zack Kassian

There are three big bad contracts lurking on the Edmonton Oilers roster right now. Mikko Koskinen has another year left on his deal with a 4.5 million dollar cap hit and James Neal has two more years remaining at 5.75 million. The third that we are going to discuss today is Zack Kassian who has three years remaining on his deal with a 3.2 million dollar cap hit a season.
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Have Busy Offseason if They Want a Successful 2021-22 Season

A lot has changed already for the Vancouver Canucks within the last couple of seasons. A year ago, they were competing in a grueling second-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This year, they are watching them from home. If Vancouver wants to get back to playing playoff hockey, they have a busy offseason ahead if they want a successful 2021-22 season.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

2021 Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets

The 2021 Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft is coming soon. Even though the playoffs are still going on, most teams will be starting to focus on the offseason as we get further into June. The Seattle Kraken will start their inaugural year in 2021-22, and with that comes the expansion draft. There are plenty of opportunities for this Seattle team and the draft, which will take place on July 21st, is sure to be thrilling. While it will be hard to replicate the success of the Vegas Golden Knights (who are exempt from this draft) first season, fans should be excited regardless. Each day, Last Word on Hockey will go through a team and preview all the possible protection, exposure, and trade scenarios. Today, we take a look at the Columbus Blue Jackets preview for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.
NHLYardbarker

Flames News & Rumors: Mangiapane, Lindholm, Giordano & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Andrew Mangiapane shined at the 2021 IIHF World Championships, helping Team Canada win gold as tournament MVP. Elias Lindholm and captain Mark Giordano also won awards: Lindholm was selected as the Flames’ MVP for the 2020-21 season, while Giordano was named the team’s best defenceman. Johnny Gaudreau received the first-ever Daryl ‘Doc’ Seaman Award. Meanwhile, as the free-agent market looms ahead, rumours have been floating about whether the team should bring back goaltender David Rittich. One player who will not be back, however, is Joakim Nordstrom, who signed a deal in the KHL.