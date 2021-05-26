Cancel
Motorsports

Paralyzed race car driver Sam Schmidt takes first steps thanks to new tech

By Lindsay Lowe
TODAY.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis may be the most emotional chapter yet in Sam Schmidt's journey. The former Indy race car driver, who was left paralyzed from the shoulders down after a racing accident in 2000, was able to stand up and take his first steps in more than two decades. TODAY's Harry Smith...

www.today.com
Person
Sam Schmidt
