The Efacec Buyer Candidate welcomes refugees and awards scholarships to Roma Children – Education

Refugee Support Services (RSS) is a “501(c)3 nonprofit post-resettlement organization that helps newly-arrived refugees make Charlotte their new home.”. Each week Emily Little, outreach specialist for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, steps into the flag hall at Galilee Center where Refugee Support Services is located and is welcomed with smiles and nods, hellos and hugs. As she gets to the end of the hall, she stops at the “Love and Learn” room amidst cheers and shouts of, “Ms. Emily’s here!” Since 2015, Emily has visited the RSS “Love and Learn” program weekly to engage the children in storytime, read-alouds and early literacy extension activities. The children range in ages from two to four years old (often with some babies and lap sitters tagging along with the parents) and come from a wide range of countries such as Vietnam, Congo, Eritrea, Burma, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Iraq. There have been as many as 40 participants in storytime at once! The main goal during storytime is to give children and attending parents an immersive experience in English literacy practices. Emily and RSS Education Programs Coordinator, Anne Banks, have collaborated in presenting stories, crafts, songs and activities that follow a monthly theme.