Simi & Adekunle Gold are celebrating their daughter, Adejare‘s first birthday today, and their messages to her are very moving and sweet. Simi and Adekunle Gold both shared new photos of their daughter on Sunday, the 30th of May 2021 which happens to be her first birthday. The two lovebirds showered their firstborn with a lot of endearing names, prayers and specially thanked her for coming into their lives. Simi wrote;