The Minister of Health said that the purple wave measurements did not have the expected effect in the south of MG | Southern Minas

But people should be pragmatic and patient. Because not everyone who wants to be vaccinated can get an appointment straight away. Therefore, people should have understanding and patience with the doctor’s offices and vaccination centers. “The 3rd wave has broken,” said Spahn. Vaccinate and take care of each other is the motto for the next few weeks. “Enjoy the holidays, but let’s be careful about it,” he said, referring to the weekend of Pentecost.