If you could use a sweet moment today, I can help you with that. There's new video showing a Council Bluffs mom reuniting with her daughter after not seeing her for a year. I saw this story shared by KMTV 3 News Now. It's about Ruth Lauck who lives in a senior living center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Her daughter Pam lives in Arizona. Due to COVID restrictions, they hadn't seen each other for over a year. That separation ended a few days ago on Mother's Day.