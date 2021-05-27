Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Stuff just happens to me

hccommunityjournal.com
 2021-05-27

It was one of those life-defining moments - the ones that you remember vividly your whole life. There I sat, about halfway up the face of Mt. Longido in Tanzania, East Africa. Heck, I’d only been in country for about 6 hours. But, even after a full day’s flight, and a couple more hours to drive across the border from Nairobi, Kenya, our little group of missionaries were still juiced, and we had asked for permission from the village elder to climb a nearby mountain. Of course, I wasn’t as juiced as I thought I was, and so the rest of the guys had left me just below the mist line while they went on to try and summit the peak. No problem, I thought. I had a canteen of water, a box of Pop-Tarts in my pack, and a view of the majestic, snow-capped Mt. Kilimanjaro off to my left. Indeed, I was having the time of my life. I was sitting on a mountain in Africa, halfway around the world from my home, and I was watching a herd of wildebeest feeding across the plains. Was it the surreal euphoria I felt, or was it something else - like I was being watched by a presence behind me? Instinctively, I turned around, and suddenly, my circumstances changed dramatically.

www.hccommunityjournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Africa#Maasai#Jambo#Swahili#Axis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Africa
News Break
Walmart
Related
Missouri StateOnlyInYourState

Missouri’s Boots Court Motel Is A Retro Adventure Just Waiting To Happen

We’ve all probably read a book or have seen a movie about time travel. Maybe we’ve even dreamed of what time period we’d travel to, if we could. While we can’t really journey back in time, we certainly can feel as though we have at the many retro destinations throughout Missouri. For a peek way back in time, check into Missouri’s Boots Court Motel.
sportswar.com

A little too "space age" for me, but just my taste, I guess

Speaking of BYU, when do individual tickets go on sale for UVA game? -- Oregon Hoo 06/21/2021 11:51PM. Been wondering the same thing...my son and I are making the trip ** -- LuvTheHoos 06/22/2021 11:24AM. We're definitely going! Sales are going on now on StubHub. ** -- Seattle .Hoo 06/22/2021...
Home & Gardenmasterdoctor.net

Piles Of Stuff Just Might Be What Sends Me Over The Edge

Piles just might be what sets me over the edge. There are piles of school papers and art projects on the kitchen table. Piles of mail on the counter. Piles of folded laundry in the hallway. Piles of dirty clothes just about everywhere. There are piles of clutter freaking everywhere and it's driving me absolutely mad.
Refinery29

Is It Just Me Or Does Everyone Have A Cold Right Now?

Amid a major, unprecedented health crisis, two things many of us didn’t worry about last year were getting the flu and the common cold — and we didn’t really have to. We were hand-sanitizing and masking up more than ever, and for the first time, many people who felt even the tiniest bit sick actually stayed home — they often didn't even have to cancel their plans, since they didn't have them to begin with. Anecdotally, it seemed like no one had a cold or the flu, and statistically, it was proven: In January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it only recorded 1,316 cases of the flu between September 2020 and January 2021, compared to nearly 130,000 confirmed cases during the same period the previous year. Now, as we start to shed our masks and return to crowded spaces, are colds coming back?
Destructoid

Unpacking, a game about moving, might just emotionally wreck me

It’s easy to track life by the places you’ve lived. Wherever you call home becomes a flag you can plant, and when it comes time to go somewhere else, that means looking around and seeing what stays and what goes. That’s the kind of feeling I got from Unpacking. Developed...
hias.org

WATCH: I Never Thought It Will Happen to Me

When Baraka* was just 16 years old, he fell in love with a man. It was a dangerous secret in Rwanda, where LGBTQ people sometimes face persecution and abuse. But he didn’t know another secret: his lover was married. The man’s wife eventually found out about the affair. Enraged, she...
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki “When you go back to the starter town with the full party, new stuff tends to happen”

At the start of summer break, Fumiya meets up with Hinami at the mall. Hinami criticizes Fumiya’s sloppy appearance, while also assigning him to go on a date with Fūka. In preparation for the date, Hinami has Fumiya dating her as a dress rehearsal for it, all while helping him buy clothes and other things to improve his appearance…
Food52

Will Someone Please Just Tell Me WTF to Put in My Coffee?

Recently, Twitter users turned against oat milk (proving that you really never know who will be canceled next!). Citing an almost year-old deep-dive specifically calling out the popular brand Oatly, this article calls oat milk the “new Coke,” stating the company masquerades as a so-called healthy alternative to dairy (and other nondairy) milks, but is essentially sugar water cut with oil, and a “bad” choice when it comes to creamy beverages.
goodmenproject.com

Is It Just Me or Are Asians Bad With Compliments?

When someone tells me I’m doing a good job or that I look great, I get uncomfortable. My first instinct is to downplay, then deny and then think of a compliment about the other person, deflecting the attention off of me. And then when I compliment, it’s the most insincere...
nobudge.com

5 Questions with Nick Beardslee ("Everything Happens to Me")

1) Can you talk briefly about your background, and how you first got interested in filmmaking?. I grew up in Michigan making little movies with my older brother in the backyard. They were mostly silly action movies where we’d get blown up by horribly composited explosions, but I loved every part of the process. I would listen to film scores all the time as a kid, and I was always chasing the feelings it gave me, trying to put together all the pieces in a way that earned music like that. You can still clearly see my interest in music throughout Everything Happens to Me.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Video showing how an Aztec death whistle sounds scares many YouTube users

One day, Jensen thought that a leaf blower was ideal for the job. Being alone at home, he placed the object in the mouthpiece of the prehispanic artifact and lit it. You have the result below. As you can guess, the sound scared many users on social networks. This was...
mumsnet.com

DH making me cry. Am I just being hormonal?

I'm pregnant again after losing our DD to neonatal death in January. Had some light bleeding early on so early pregnancy saw me. HcG more than doubled in 48 hours. Scan the following week confirmed what I thought originally - It's twins. I usually start feeling God awful tired and...
texasbreaking.com

Delta Variant Is Spreading Like Wildfire Across Colorado

Infections from a hazardous new coronavirus variant, Delta, are on the rise in Colorado, prompting health experts to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated. The Delta variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 variation, was found in Colorado in late April. It is believed to have originated in India. It has expanded to account for an approximated 40% of all new infections in Colorado by the first week of this month – a time frame of around six weeks.
Healthmumsnet.com

Am I just getting old or is something wrong with me?

Is this just the aging process, is this how it happens?. I am in my mid forties and have always enjoyed good health and have been in reasonable/good shape but I realise my health has really deteriorated over the past few years. Over the past years this has happened:. -...
Animalshealthing.ca

What just bit me? Bug bites and stings explained

Summer weather can mean more time outside. But whether you are out on a hiking trail, enjoying a park in the city, or at the beach, there’s one small nuisance that can be hard to avoid: bugs. Late spring to early summer is the worst time of the year for...