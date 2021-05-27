Stuff just happens to me

It was one of those life-defining moments - the ones that you remember vividly your whole life. There I sat, about halfway up the face of Mt. Longido in Tanzania, East Africa. Heck, I’d only been in country for about 6 hours. But, even after a full day’s flight, and a couple more hours to drive across the border from Nairobi, Kenya, our little group of missionaries were still juiced, and we had asked for permission from the village elder to climb a nearby mountain. Of course, I wasn’t as juiced as I thought I was, and so the rest of the guys had left me just below the mist line while they went on to try and summit the peak. No problem, I thought. I had a canteen of water, a box of Pop-Tarts in my pack, and a view of the majestic, snow-capped Mt. Kilimanjaro off to my left. Indeed, I was having the time of my life. I was sitting on a mountain in Africa, halfway around the world from my home, and I was watching a herd of wildebeest feeding across the plains. Was it the surreal euphoria I felt, or was it something else - like I was being watched by a presence behind me? Instinctively, I turned around, and suddenly, my circumstances changed dramatically.