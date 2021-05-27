Cancel
POTUS

With Trump Out Of White House, Media Suddenly Finds ‘Lab Leak Theory’ Plausible

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump is known for a lot of things, but one of his special powers is his ability to make the entire corporate media act in concert to bring embarrassment upon themselves. For nearly a year, almost every major news outlet declared that it was a debunked, fringe...

POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Trump Was So 'Gobsmacked' by Fauci Emails, He Paused a Golf Game to Take a Call about Them

Donald Trump has a new obsession now: Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails. He remains bitter, aides say, that—in his view—COVID-19 and the economic damage it did cost him his presidency. Trump and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, left office saying they believed intelligence suggested that COVID-19 had leaked from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. But Fauci and his allies in the scientific community had dismissed the lab-leak theory early in 2020, and partly for that reason, most of the mainstream media paid little attention to Trump's claims. It was frequently branded, with Fauci's implicit blessing, a right wing conspiracy theory.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Now we know how far Giuliani went for Trump

Listen to this audio, exclusively obtained by CNN, of Rudy Giuliani in July 2019 -- when he was still President Donald Trump's lawyer and henchman -- cajoling an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.
Presidential Electionknoxfocus.com

Biden obviously hates Trump

Today more than ever who you believe depends on what you believe. Did you see President Biden’s address to “Congress”? Neither did I. But I saw headlines and was struck by several things. First, one media source reported that 85% of viewers approved of the speech. I don’t believe that for a second unless 85% of those polled voted for Biden. Even then, after reading reports of those who voted for Biden not approving of his governing to appease the left, the 85% figure becomes more unbelievable. Of course, since the poll results are only of those who viewed the speech, the only way it could be correct is if all those who are appalled by the first 100 days of this presidency opted out of watching. Second, it is evident that this is a doom and gloom president. How else do you explain his insistence on wearing a mask when he has been vaccinated? If Donald Trump had been reelected instead of speaking to a half empty room, the hall would have been packed with every member of Congress, the cabinet, the Supreme Court and a full gallery, all maskless. This would demonstrate to America that if fully vaccinated, we can return to normal. Instead, speaking before a half empty chamber with all wearing masks Biden is telling us that there really is little point in being vaccinated. No wonder there is growing vaccination resistance reinforced by the CDC with its head seemingly incapable of delivering a consistent message and Anthony Fauci now being totally unbelievable.
POTUSBBC

Covid: White House defends Dr Fauci over lab leak emails

The White House has defended the president's top coronavirus adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, amid scrutiny of his recently released work emails. Dr Fauci has been the face of the nation's Covid-19 response, drawing both praise and criticism. "I'm very confident in Dr Fauci," President Joe Biden said on Friday. But...
Public HealthNPR

Why Much Of The Media Dismissed Theories That COVID Leaked From Lab

President Biden's order that the U.S. formally investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic illustrates that there are things we still do not know for sure. Government scientists are now seriously looking at whether the virus escaped from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. That was a theory that was pretty much shot down by leading pandemic researchers and a lot of major news organizations, including NPR, until very recently. I talked to NPR's media correspondent David Folkenflik about why so many media organizations dismissed the idea that the virus could have leaked from a lab.
New York City, NYNewsday

Return of the COVID lab-leak theory

In the spring of 2020, when the United States was coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some journalists began asking whether the initial outbreak in China could have originated in the biomedical research laboratory in Wuhan through the accidental release of a virus (perhaps altered for the purpose of studying disease). The Washington Post’s Global Opinions columnist Josh Rogin wrote about this scenario; I noted it in an April 2020 column that argued that assigning major responsibility for the pandemic to China’s leadership made sense.
ScienceFairbanks Daily News-Miner

The media's dereliction of duty on the lab leak theory

WASHINGTON — With evidence mounting that the coronavirus might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, President Joe Biden has reversed course and ordered the U.S. intelligence community to produce a report on the virus’s origins within 90 days — while reporters who until recently could not be bothered to ask tough questions pressed the White House for answers.
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Herald

Biden right to probe ‘lab-leak’ theory

We don’t yet know where the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease that’s killed nearly 600,000 Americans and 3.5 million globally, came from. SARS-CoV-2 may well have crossed over from a wild animal in an unsanitary wet market in or around Wuhan, China. Or it may have emerged from a...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CBS admits COVID lab-leak theory developments are 'vindication of sorts for Trump-era officials'

CBS offered a rather stunning concession about the coronavirus lab-leak theory that was first introduced by the Trump administration last year. On Thursday, CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes appeared on "CBS This Morning" to report on President Biden's order for intelligence officials to issue a report about the origins of COVID within 90 days. But recent developments suggest that the lab-leak theory could actually be what started the pandemic, particularly after the Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence believes at least three Wuhan scientists were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms back in November 2019.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

The Sudden Rise of the Coronavirus Lab-Leak Theory

Washington, D.C., has little love for mystery. Politicians prefer the news to supply certainty: two antagonists, clear moral stakes, the chance to take a side. But for more than a year the starting point of the dominant political story, the coronavirus pandemic, has been mysterious. Among conservatives, predisposed to hawkishness toward China, where the virus had come from, attention focussed on the possibility that the COVID-19 pathogen had emerged from a Chinese lab, either by accident or design. Liberals sought a more explicit alignment with scientific investigators, and favored an account in which the virus had migrated naturally from animals to humans, possibly through the Chinese markets where exotic animals are sold for human consumption. The right’s theory, at best, blamed science run amok, and at worst, suspected an unprecedented act of biowarfare. (“It was the ‘incompetence of China,’ and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing,” President Trump tweeted in May, 2020.) The left’s theory blamed an unreconstructed pre-modern approach to wildlife that, instead of protecting it, killed and ate it. For a year, each camp occupied the seats that they liked best: liberals in the mainstream, conservatives on the fringe. This spring, though the evidence for either side has not changed much, there has been news in this area. Scientists and political commentators have become less swift to dismiss the lab-leak theory. And so, the political debate over the pandemic’s origins became a case study in something else: how the political world does and doesn’t change its mind.