With Trump Out Of White House, Media Suddenly Finds ‘Lab Leak Theory’ Plausible

Today more than ever who you believe depends on what you believe. Did you see President Biden’s address to “Congress”? Neither did I. But I saw headlines and was struck by several things. First, one media source reported that 85% of viewers approved of the speech. I don’t believe that for a second unless 85% of those polled voted for Biden. Even then, after reading reports of those who voted for Biden not approving of his governing to appease the left, the 85% figure becomes more unbelievable. Of course, since the poll results are only of those who viewed the speech, the only way it could be correct is if all those who are appalled by the first 100 days of this presidency opted out of watching. Second, it is evident that this is a doom and gloom president. How else do you explain his insistence on wearing a mask when he has been vaccinated? If Donald Trump had been reelected instead of speaking to a half empty room, the hall would have been packed with every member of Congress, the cabinet, the Supreme Court and a full gallery, all maskless. This would demonstrate to America that if fully vaccinated, we can return to normal. Instead, speaking before a half empty chamber with all wearing masks Biden is telling us that there really is little point in being vaccinated. No wonder there is growing vaccination resistance reinforced by the CDC with its head seemingly incapable of delivering a consistent message and Anthony Fauci now being totally unbelievable.