Blueface Trends Online After Dropping The Music Video To ‘Better Days’ Featuring Og Bobby Billions

“Yeah, Aight!” Blueface stays in the headlines frequently for his shenanigans with the girls who are a part of his reality show, “Blueface’s Bad Girls Club,” the dealings with the mother of his son, and the other antics that he posts online. However, recently he got back to basics and has been going hard with his music! All of his hard work is paying off because he found himself trending on Twitter after dropping the music video to his song, ‘Better Days,’ which features the rapper Og Bobby Billions.