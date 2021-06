America is at a crossroads again. A whole bunch of highways, tracks, paths, etc. enter this juncture: the aftermath of COVID, the split in attitudes among Americans, frets over threats of global warming, over loss of American global dominance, over the ascendancy of the rival East Asia economy, over the emergence of Islamo-Fascism both at home and Europe, over the threat of USA becoming a police-state tyranny of the right or left, over the apparent overspendings at personal through national levels. I.e., too many converging paths, and no secure wide highway into the future.