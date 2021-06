The UFC's lightweight division is about to embark on a new era following the retirement of undefeated former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The division endured the Conor McGregor era of 2016 to 2018, during which he essentially held the belt hostage without a single title defense for 511 days before being stripped of it for inactivity. And we say farewell to the Nurmagomedov era of 2018 to 2020, during which there were actual title fights, but not competitive ones.