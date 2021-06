Two Guam senators have expressed support for the first female prime minister of Samoa and have urged the federal government to also recognize her election. Chairwoman Tina Rose Muña Barnes and Vice Chairwoman Mary Camacho Torres of the 36th Guam Legislature’s Committee on Regional Affairs penned a letter to the United States Secretary of State, Mr. Antony J. Blinken, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Australia, New Zealand, & Pacific Islands, Ms. Sandra Oudkirk as well as Chairwoman Judy Chu of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus urging them to reaffirm our nation’s commitment to the democratic process by recognizing the Honorable Fiame Naomi Mata’afa as the newly elected Prime Minister of the Independent State of Samoa.