Well, here we are once again going over some leaks from the Microsoft store. This time around, it looks like Two Point Campus, a sequel to Two Point Hospital, has leaked on the Microsoft Store before its reveal. Thanks to the Twitter user @_h0x0d0_, we can take a look at what might be the game’s official artwork. The listing on the storefront has since been taken down. However, some information on the game was snagged from the listing before its demise.