SAULT STE. MARIE — The International Bridge Walk & Bicycle Parade has been cancelled for 2021, as announced in a press release early Thursday afternoon. “There was no discussion with regard to delaying or moving the walk to a different date,” said Tony Haller, executive director of the Sault Area Chamber of Commerce. “The parties involved with making the decision were the Sault Area Chamber of Commerce (Sault, Michigan), Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce (Sault, Canada) and the International Bridge Administration. The decision was unanimous and made due to the ongoing border closure mandate by both U.S. and Canada.”