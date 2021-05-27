The Importance of a Dog’s CCL

Trivia question: Can you name the president who was crazy about cats? He had four of them living in the White House during his presidency!. Q: My son recently acquired a Labradoodle puppy from a breeder, and he was told to NEVER give it the vaccine for Leptospirosis. However, they did recommend all the other vaccines. He lives in Pendleton County and has a 20-acre farm with some wooded areas. I checked, and my dog was given that shot, so why would they say this? Should I worry? What is Leptospirosis anyway?