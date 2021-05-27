Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

The Importance of a Dog’s CCL

weeklypostnc.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – Have you ever experienced an issue with your ACL? Or do you have a dog who has experienced an issue with his or her CCL? The CCL, or cranial cruciate ligament, is very similar to a human ACL. As you may know, the knee joint is designed to allow movement of the lower leg. The bone of the upper leg (femur) is connected to the lower leg (tibia) by ligaments and tendons. The cranial cruciate ligament is one of two ligaments that stabilizes a dog’s knees, crossing over the caudal cruciate ligament inside the middle of the knee.

www.weeklypostnc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Ccl#Cruciate Ligament#Bone#Fur#Acl#Ccl#7576
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsWVNews

Points for Pets: Lepto vaccine for your dog important protectant for your canine & you

Trivia question: Can you name the president who was crazy about cats? He had four of them living in the White House during his presidency!. Q: My son recently acquired a Labradoodle puppy from a breeder, and he was told to NEVER give it the vaccine for Leptospirosis. However, they did recommend all the other vaccines. He lives in Pendleton County and has a 20-acre farm with some wooded areas. I checked, and my dog was given that shot, so why would they say this? Should I worry? What is Leptospirosis anyway?
Petspiedmontexedra.com

Who’s that Good Dog?

Family: Brian, Colleen, Nathan, and Erin Sturdivant. Adoption Story: Gus was acquired from a litter of Boxer puppies outside of Sacramento. He was one of 11 siblings and was named for his father, who also went by Gus. Likes: When young, Gus loved to run free through the Piedmont park...
WWEadwoaadubianews.com

Former Wrestler, Melissa Coates dies at 50 after lifesaving amputation.

Former WWE star, Melissa Coates, known as Super Genie, has tragically died aged 50. No cause of death has been given for the former bodybuilder, wrestler and manager. The news was broken by a friend of hers on Facebook, who wrote: “This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon.
PetsHenderson Daily Dispatch

It’s a Doggy Dog World

Ok, Gentle Reader, it’s time for the dog column. It’s been about four months since the last one, and in dog years…. A friend asked how my piano-sized pooch is handling my absence from home since I’m working long hours at the car dealership. Short answer; he misses me. When...
PetsTODAY.com

Untrained pandemic pups present dilemma for Americans

A few weeks ago, Jeffrey Davis decided his son’s dog is no longer welcome in his home. It’s not that the Utah resident doesn’t love dogs — he does. His yellow Lab, Cosmo, is a loyal running buddy and beloved family pet. But about six months into the pandemic, his...
Chicago, ILWebMD

Imported Dog Develops Rabies, Investigation Launched

June 21, 2021 -- A public health investigation is under way in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey and New York after an imported rescue dog was found to have rabies. At least 12 people were exposed to the dog, which was among 33 dogs and one cat that arrived from Azerbaijan at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on June 10, the Associated Press reported.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Workoutsheraldweekly.com

Gym Etiquette and Why It’s Important

It’s great to work out in a gym. Motivation is high, the equipment is great, and there is a real sense of camaraderie. But, since it is still a public space, there’s a general gym etiquette that might enhance your experience. Before venturing into the gym world, here are a few simple rules to remember when interacting with other gym-goers.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Delta Covid Variant Gets More Dangerous

We already reported about the Delta covid variant which threatens to bring more coronavirus waves that will continue to disrupt our normal lives. Now, it’s been reported that now a mutation of that variant has emerged, called “delta plus,” which is starting to worry global experts. Indi has already names...
Florida Stategoodmorningamerica.com

Family staying in collapsed Florida apartment building speak out

Mom who gave birth while sedated meets her daughter for 1st time. Jennifer Nash was 24 weeks pregnant when she contracted COVID-19 in March, just as vaccinations for the virus were being distributed more widely across the United States. Nash, 34, of Yorba Linda, California, was not eligible to be...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
AnimalsTMZ.com

'Duck Dynasty' Star Kay Robertson's Brutal Dog Bite Injuries

The matriarch of the "Duck Dynasty" family looks like she's been in a bar brawl following her recent dog attack ... but she assures us she's doing fine and will hopefully be back to normal in a few weeks. Kay Robertson, AKA Miss Kay, tells TMZ ... her dog, Bobo,...
Petsspotlightepnews.com

The Fourth of July’s for the Dogs

You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4, not with a parade of guns, tanks and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism. — Erma Bombeck.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Man ‘lucky to be alive’ after rare bobcat attack

A North Carolina man is “lucky to be alive” after being taken down from behind by a bobcat in his carport as he was unloading groceries earlier this month. Scott Jackson, who lives in Eastwood, about 65 miles southwest of Raleigh, was getting groceries from the back of his vehicle when he heard a growl and saw his chickens scatter. Then he looked down and saw the snarling bobcat underneath the back of his car, as reported by ABC11 WTVD.