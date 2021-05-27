Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fire Final Recap of Chicago: Whose Life Is in Jeopardy? Moreover, did Casey and Brett get together?

By Aygen Marsh
amicohoops.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireman Derek Haas has promised us a cliffhanger, and in the 9th season, one team is undoubtedly dispatched to an underwater boat rescue squad. Severide, Cruz, Capp and Tony try to take a safety victim by limiting their escape routes if the boat crashes on top of them. Furthermore, they are out of flight, and the episode fades into black, and the water rises over their heads. Right on the coast, a worried Stella, Casey and Brett stare out at the lake, and for more than 22 minutes, the quartet was submerged.

amicohoops.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Derek Haas
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Jeopardy#Severide Cruz Capp#Fireman Derek Haas#Lake#Kisses#Violet#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire finale spoilers: Is Kelly Severide leaving Chicago Fire?

When it comes to cliffhangers, Chicago Fire never plays is safe and has become known for delivering some of the most intense finales around. No matter whether it’s a midseason or season-ending finale, Chicago Fire has never been afraid to take big risks and has become known for finales that leave fans with several unanswered questions.
Chicago, ILcartermatt.com

Chicago Fire season 9 finale spoilers: Prepare for an epic cliffhanger…

With the Chicago Fire season 9 finale coming to NBC tonight, there are a lot of things that you should be prepared for. At the top of the list, though, is a dramatic cliffhanger like no other! This is something that has long been a trademark of this series, and we feel like on some level, the producers are going to be making up for lost time with this one.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

How to watch the Chicago Fire season 9 finale tonight

Last week’s Chicago Fire season 9 episode saw two of the show’s central ships taking major steps forward in their relationships. On the relationship front, an unexpected series of calls with Dawson helped Casey (Jesse Spencer) to finally realize his feelings for Brett (Kara Killmer). Although we’ll have to wait to see what Brett’s response will be, Casey made it very clear he’s in love with her and ready to pursue a future together.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CinemaBlend

NBC's One Chicago: Ranking The Fire, P.D. And Med 2021 Season Finales

Warning: spoilers ahead for the 2020-2021 season finales of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med lie ahead. Another season of One Chicago action has come to an end with the Season 9 finale of Chicago Fire, the Season 8 finale of Chicago P.D., and the Season 6 finale of Chicago Med. All three shows have been renewed for the 2021-2022 TV season, and all three ended their seasons with some game-changing episodes, so fans have a lot to be excited and/or apprehensive about after the various cliffhangers. But not all finales are created equal.
Chicago, ILHello Magazine

Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo teases future for Stella Kidd after shocking finale

Chicago Fire fans were left in shock on Wednesday after season nine ended with a major cliffhanger. Viewers saw Squad Three attempt to save a victim whose boat has capsized, only to find the boat collapse on top of them. As the episode faded to black, Kelly Severide and Joe Cruz, as well as collegaues Capp and Tony, were seen gasping for air as the water rises above them.
Chicago, ILimdb.com

Chicago Med Recap: How the Finale Wrote Out Natalie and April

Chicago Med said goodbye to longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta during Wednesday’s Season 6 finale with not wholly unexpected exit storylines for Dr. Natalie Manning and nurse April Sexton. Let’s recap: Natalie’s mom gets a new heart, and although it is far from a perfect one, the...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wait, Did Chicago Med's Season 6 Finale Say Goodbye To Those Two Major Characters Or Not?

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 6 finale of Chicago Med, called "I Will Come To Save You." Another season of Chicago Med has come to an end, and the Season 6 finale delivered the kind of cliffhangers that Med was unable to back in Season 5, but it didn't deliver the twists that viewers had every reason to expect were on the way. News broke weeks ago that Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta were leaving Med after six seasons, which seemingly meant that "I Will Come To Save You" would say goodbye to Natalie and April. After the events of the finale, however, I'm just confused as to whether or not that was really goodbye.
Chicago, ILDelaware County Daily Times

‘Chicago Fire’ Ends Season 9 With Major Brettsey Moments & Lives on the Line (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chicago Fire Season 9 finale “No Survivors.”]. Executive producer Derek Haas warned “No Survivors” is “one of those finales where those final minutes will make a lot of viewers angry with me” and “the last 10 minutes will be as tense — and as big — as anything we’ve ever done.” He wasn’t exaggerating.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire season 9 finale preview: No Survivors

How scared should fans be going into the Chicago Fire season finale?. With a title like “No Survivors,” One Chicago viewers might be worried about what’s going to happen in tonight’s episode—especially longtime fans who know the series has a history of doing all kinds of life-threatening things in its finales.
Chicago, ILHello Magazine

See the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 5 finale: Did Kate and Toby get a divorce?

We knew that the This Is Us season 5 finale was going to pack an emotional punch, and the closing minutes offered that and then some. What are we talking about here? Think along the lines of a wedding … but not the one that you expected. After Madison decided to cancel her nuptials with Kevin, we jumped forward around five years to learn that Kate was getting married again. This time around, though, it was to Phillip the music teacher! This is someone who was harshly critical of her after she took the job, but we saw in the finale that the two of them were on better terms in the present.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Sub Teacher in Jeopardy Finals Tonight

Who doesn't love a good game of Jeopardy? Apparently us Minnesotans really love it. We've seen more than one Minnesotan appear on the show. But today we are talking about Sam Kavanaugh. Sam Kavanaugh from Carlton Minnesota, had a great stint on Jeopardy back in 2019, taking home over $150,000!...